Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 30.8% in November

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 704,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 538,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYRN stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

