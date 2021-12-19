Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Up 30.8% in November

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 704,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 15th total of 538,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYRN stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. Byrna Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 0.88.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

