Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 138,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SYPR opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 million, a P/E ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Sypris Solutions news, CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $29,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $419,290 in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

