ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Short Interest Update

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 713,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 96.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 28,854 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.03 on Friday. ServiceSource International has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.