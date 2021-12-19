Jacobsen Capital Management Raises Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $187.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $192.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.33 and its 200 day moving average is $172.85.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

