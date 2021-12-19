Archer Investment Corp Sells 444 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFEB. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 4.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth $269,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UFEB opened at $27.93 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $27.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.64.

