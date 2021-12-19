Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $63.16 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Value Partners Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,729 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,353 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce makes up about 5.4% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $63,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

CM opened at $112.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

