Busey Wealth Management Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 104.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 61,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,724,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.87.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.