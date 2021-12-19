Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 70,458.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 1,751.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 266,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after acquiring an additional 251,656 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 247.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 293,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,988,000 after acquiring an additional 208,788 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 605,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 188,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.86.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.32, for a total transaction of $567,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $320.07 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

