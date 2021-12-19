Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after buying an additional 66,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $424.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.95.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

