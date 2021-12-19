Busey Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $449,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,512,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.31 and a fifty-two week high of $241.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

