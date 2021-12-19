Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $47,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 267,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 761,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,900,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.09. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

