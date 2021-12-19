Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 7,020 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Diversified Healthcare Trust accounts for about 3.5% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.13% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 178,864 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 689,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DHC opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.60%.

DHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

