Value Partners Investments Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $258,242,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 15.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,875,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,703,000 after purchasing an additional 938,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after buying an additional 886,859 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Loop Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.