Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 1,007 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

