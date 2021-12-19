Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 1,320 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $12,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $93,205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 157.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $147.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.28. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.17 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

