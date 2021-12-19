Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 over the last 90 days.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $151.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.66.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

