Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $339,405,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $63.35 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

