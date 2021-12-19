Signaturefd LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $46.24 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.