Archer Investment Corp Buys 379 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.