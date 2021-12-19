Archer Investment Corp Sells 6,826 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 100,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 69,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 178,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 54,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

