Archer Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Archer Investment Corp cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after buying an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,686,000 after buying an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

