180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,576 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.19 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.77 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

