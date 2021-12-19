Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $56.52 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

