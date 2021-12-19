Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives $257.34 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLTW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total value of $6,693,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $232.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $197.63 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.05 and its 200 day moving average is $231.28.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

