SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

SEIC opened at $60.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 in the last ninety days. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

