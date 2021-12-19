Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

BLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92.

In related news, insider DAK Capital Inc. purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.90 per share, with a total value of C$340,165.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,334,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,104,498.18. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 53,300 shares of company stock worth $366,796.

Blackline Safety Company Profile (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

