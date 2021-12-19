BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of BDOUY opened at $22.62 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.