General Electric Announces Dividend of $0.08 (LON:GEC)

General Electric (LON:GEC) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GEC opened at GBX 92.22 ($1.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -220.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 108.27. General Electric has a 12 month low of GBX 81.44 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 117.10 ($1.55).

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

