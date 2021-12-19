-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. Soliton reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Soliton.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Soliton by 6.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Soliton during the second quarter worth $1,456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Soliton by 497.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Soliton by 273.2% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Soliton during the second quarter worth $3,009,000. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

SOLY opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Soliton has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.66 million, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.35.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

