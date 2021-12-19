Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.96

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.964 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

VYMI stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.94. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.01% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $83,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

