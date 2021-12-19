Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $21.57 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

