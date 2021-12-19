bitCNY Price Tops $0.16 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $323,484.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053131 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.90 or 0.08273851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00076510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,074.39 or 0.99947658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00048965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002700 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

