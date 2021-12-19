Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Target Price at $214.56

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $214.56.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $234.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average of $204.24. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $236.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

