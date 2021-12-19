Klimatas (KTS) Price Up 48.9% Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 53.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $8,370.93 and $122.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

