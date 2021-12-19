Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Decreases By 28.0%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,604,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the November 15th total of 2,227,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.6 days.

CIAFF stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

CIAFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

