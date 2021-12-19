CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Short Interest Update

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the November 15th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,515.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTRRF opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRRF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of retail properties, distribution centres, and mixed-use commercial property and development properties acquired for future development.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.