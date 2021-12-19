The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $78.51

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.51 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.94). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 442,939 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

About The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG)

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

