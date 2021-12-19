Short Interest in Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Grows By 36.1%

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CMXC opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22. Cell MedX has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.43.
About Cell MedX
