Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after acquiring an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after buying an additional 1,514,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after buying an additional 152,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN opened at $89.77 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $92.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.55.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.