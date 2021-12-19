Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $81.44 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

