PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PPL were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.22.

NYSE:PPL opened at $29.56 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

