Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.01 Million Position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,162 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CB Financial Services were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 172.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

