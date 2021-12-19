Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) PT at $30.27

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Several research firms have commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NYSE MUR opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.95.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

