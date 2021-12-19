Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Receives $19.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on INSE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $273.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.53. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $15.81.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 139.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 132,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.
