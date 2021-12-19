Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Receives $19.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $273.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.53. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 139.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 85.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,379,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 634,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 132,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,122 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.