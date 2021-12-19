Zacks: Analysts Expect Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the highest is $1.66. Lazard posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.53. Lazard has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after buying an additional 931,553 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,634,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after buying an additional 736,308 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after buying an additional 708,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

