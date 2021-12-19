Insider Buying: Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Buys C$18,000.00 in Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever purchased 50,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$18,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$775,513.80.

Alar Soever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Alar Soever acquired 50,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Alar Soever acquired 50,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,250.00.

TSE:WM opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of C$294.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.35 and a 52-week high of C$0.86.

Separately, Eight Capital decreased their price target on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.