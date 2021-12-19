Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Post $0.92 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.85. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

In other news, Director Larry L. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie L. Anderson acquired 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.41 per share, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,434,000 after acquiring an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after acquiring an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $24,285,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

