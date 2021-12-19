Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $24.77 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $282,252.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010833 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,438,083 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

