Navcoin (NAV) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.77 million and approximately $282,252.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010833 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,438,083 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

