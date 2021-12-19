GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

